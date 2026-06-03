Luna Grill plans at least three more Phoenix-area locations before year's end

Luna Grill, a San Diego-based fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant with two locations already open in the East Valley, will have at least three more open across the Phoenix area before the end of the year — and that's "just the tip of the iceberg," according to its CEO.

The restaurant chain, which was founded in 2004 in San Diego by husband-and-wife team Sean and Maria Pourteymour, has plans to add new stores in Tempe, Avondale and north Phoenix, not far from the developing TSMC campus, in 2026. CEO Rich Pinnella told the Business Journal the brand could maybe even get one more open before the end of the year, but plans on growing the brand throughout Arizona.

“In Phoenix, we can have double-digit unit counts for sure – there's a lot more to go,” Pinnella said. “This is just the tip of the iceberg. Beyond Phoenix, there's a big market called Tucson that's sitting there waiting for us.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.