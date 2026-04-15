Lucid names new CEO, adds more Saudi capital and expands Uber robotaxi deal

Lucid Group Inc. has named a new leader, secured additional investment and expanded its robotaxi partnership with Uber and Nuro, the electric vehicle maker announced Tuesday.

California-based Lucid, which manufactures its vehicles south of Phoenix in Casa Grande, appointed Silvio Napoli as chief executive officer. He succeeds interim CEO Marc Winterhoff, who will return to his previous role with the company as chief operating officer, according to a regulatory filing.

In addition to its leadership transition, Lucid announced expansion of its robotaxi partnership with Uber and Nuro. Under the agreement, Uber increased its purchase commitment to 35,000 autonomous vehicles, which will be produced and equipped with Nuro’s hardware at Lucid’s Casa Grande factory in Pinal County, according to the company.

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