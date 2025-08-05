Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LG Energy Solution's Queen Creek battery plant nears completion, hiring ramps up

A grand opening for the battery-producing wing of LG Energy Solution Ltd.'s battery factory in Queen Creek is on the horizon, with hiring underway ahead of a 2026 production goal.

“Their manufacturing facility is about 60% complete, and so they anticipate starting production in summer of 2026,” Doreen Cott, Queen Creek’s economic development director, told the Business Journal.

A representative for LGES, one of the largest battery makers in the world, later confirmed to the Business Journal the company’s plans to launch production next year.

