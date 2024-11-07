Lego signs big office lease in Tempe

Global toymaker The Lego Group is building up its presence in the Phoenix market with a new customer service center.

The Danish company plans to open its new consumer service and contact center in Tempe in August 2025 and has already started hiring for management and customer service representatives, according to its website [lego.com].

A spokesperson for The Lego Group confirmed that an office lease has been signed for the new Tempe location but declined to provide further details. Lego's website doesn't list a specific address for its new Tempe office, but sources familiar with the company's plans say it has leased approximately 40,000 square feet at The Beam on Farmer.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.