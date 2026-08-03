Indiana restaurant chain sets opening date for first Harry & Izzy’s Arizona location

Huse Culinary, an Indianapolis-based restaurant company, has set an opening date for its first-ever expansion location outside of Indiana.

The company will open its Harry & Izzy’s concept at the new PV development at the former Paradise Valley Mall site in Phoenix on Aug. 26. While Huse is celebrating the new opening, company executives are already looking at other expansion opportunities in the Valley.

Harry & Izzy’s is a modern American grill concept that has a wide-ranging menu, which includes steaks, seafood, sandwiches, salads and pastas. It is also well-known for its shrimp cocktail appetizer.

The PV Harry & Izzy’s is opening in a newly constructed 8,300-square-foot restaurant building that includes a 2,400-square-foot patio and outside bar at 12770 N. Tatum Blvd. in Phoenix. It can sit 340 people at a time.

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