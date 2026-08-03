California manufacturer Clark Pacific brings 150-job concrete plant to Coolidge

Coolidge City Council has set the stage for construction of a concrete building components factory after unanimous approval of an industrial rezoning of a 160-acre site south of Phoenix.

The Pinal County project, orchestrated by California-based manufacturer Clark Pacific, has the potential to introduce up to 150 local jobs to the Coolidge area. The proposed plant would be located near the northwest corner of South Highway 87 and East Hanna Road.

Development Services Director James Myers told Council on July 13 that Clark Pacific had already advertised 140 positions for the project, which garnered significant interest immediately. Myers said that, within about a week, the company had received 600 applications for its new openings in Coolidge.

According to Clark Pacific representative Terry Street of Street Consulting, the company aims to fill nearly all available positions locally. However, recruitment could extend outside of Coolidge.

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