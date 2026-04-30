Hospitality group behind Wren & Wolf, Filthy Animal expands to Old Town Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Pretty Decent Concepts, the hospitality group behind some of the Valley’s most ambitious restaurants and bars, including Wren & Wolf, Carry On, Cleaverman, and Filthy Animal, is preparing for its first concept in Scottsdale.

The company announced this week it will be adding “multiple distinct hospitality concepts” to the 16,000 square feet it leased at Arbor Old Town, an Old Town Scottsdale office building being redeveloped by George Oliver at the northeast intersection of Indian School and North Scottsdale roads.

Over the past several years, Pretty Decent Concepts has introduced several unique establishments to the Valley.

The new Scottsdale ones will be brand new concepts, not repeats of what the company has done in downtown Phoenix or Tempe.

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