HonorHealth CEO Todd LaPorte to step down, successor named

Todd LaPorte is transitioning from his role as CEO from HonorHealth – and his successor has already been named.

The nonprofit health system's board named John Neil, M.D., who currently serves as executive vice president, chief physician executive and chief strategy officer as LaPorte's successor.

The transition process is underway, with Neil assuming the role of president immediately, prior to taking over as CEO on March 1, 2027.

LaPorte will remain CEO until that date, which is when he will serve as strategic adviser to the CEO.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.