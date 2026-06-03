Honeywell to lay off 60 Valley workers ahead of aerospace company spinoff

CHANDLER, AZ — Honeywell International is cutting jobs in the Valley ahead of a planned spinoff of its aerospace division, slated for later this month.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) on May 27 filed a WARN — or Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification — with Arizona’s Department of Economic Security stating it will cut 60 jobs at its Chandler facility located at 6505 W. Chandler Blvd.

The company confirmed the layoffs June 1.

“Honeywell Aerospace evaluated the staffing and facilities footprint of our Advanced Cryogenic Platforms business and, due to the conclusion and restructuring of contract work that previously supported these roles, is implementing a targeted workforce reduction,” a Honeywell spokesperson told the Business Journal. “Impacted employees are eligible to apply for other open positions within the company, and we are supporting their efforts to find new roles within the organization.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.