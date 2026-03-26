Honeywell Aerospace to hike production for Department of War under new framework

Honeywell Aerospace is investing $500 million to modernize and upgrade its manufacturing capacity of defense technologies as part of a new multi-year federal agreement with the U.S. Department of War.

Under the deal announced Wednesday, Honeywell will ramp production of navigation systems, Assure actuators, and electronic warfare solutions to support the U.S. military, making the company one of the first Tier 1 suppliers to ink a supplier framework agreement with the DoW.

The move by Honeywell and the federal government comes as even more defense and aerospace companies eye Arizona for possible expansion.

"Honeywell Aerospace is proud to embrace the challenge and meet this urgent need," Jim Currier, president and CEO of Honeywell Aerospace, said in a statement. "Our commercial operating system enables us to invest in advanced technologies and manufacture at scale and speed, delivering a substantial and enduring benefit to the customer and taxpayers.”

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