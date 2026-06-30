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Honeywell Aerospace debuts as public company on Nasdaq, joins S&P 500

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Honeywell Aerospace made its stock market debut Monday, becoming Arizona’s newest publicly traded company.

Phoenix-based Honeywell Aerospace completed its previously announced spinoff from parent company Honeywell International and began trading June 29 on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol "HONA."

Honeywell Aerospace also joined both the S&P 500 and S&P 100 on its first day of trading. CEO Jim Currier celebrated the company’s first day as a public entity by ringing the Nasdaq opening bell.

"This is the first day of a long journey for Honeywell Aerospace to create value for all of our stakeholders," Currier told the Business Journal.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

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