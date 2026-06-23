Halo Vista's first industrial project will target TSMC suppliers

Plans for the first wave of industrial buildings within the 2,400-acre Halo Vista development surrounding TSMC’s north Phoenix campus are working through city channels, enhancing the reputation of that part of the Valley as a mega industrial hub.

Developers aim to construct a high-end industrial tech park with eight buildings amounting to nearly 800,000 square feet total, according to documents obtained by the Business Journal.

The buildings will range in size from about 40,000 square feet to about 203,000 square feet and cater to TSMC suppliers. They could also potentially serve as a corporate headquarters or research facility.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.