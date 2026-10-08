Global land survey firm shutters, lays off all Phoenix workers

A global archaeology and cultural resources firm headquartered in Phoenix is laying off all 108 local employees, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed with the state’s Department of Economic Security.

The firm, Chronicle Heritage, is shutting down its operations entirely and laying off about 600 people companywide.

In Phoenix, it is permanently closing its midtown office at 2025 N. 3rd Street.

Chronicle Heritage conducts archaeological reviews and other land surveys for developers and government agency clients that need to meet regulatory requirements prior to starting work on proposed developments.

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