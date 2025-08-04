Fortescue cancels $550 million hydrogen hub project in Buckeye

Fortescue Future Industries is abandoning its plans for a $550 million hydrogen hub project in Buckeye, citing uncertainty and waning federal commitment to green energy initiatives.

Australia-based Fortescue said during a July 24 investor call it’s nixing plans for what would have been its first U.S. green hydrogen hub consisting of an 80-megawatt electrolyzer and liquefaction facility capable of producing more than 11,000 tons of liquid hydrogen per year.

Fortescue began site work in May 2024 on the 158-acre property located west of State Route 85.

“Regarding the Arizona hydrogen project, a shift in policy priorities away from green energy has changed the situation in the U.S.,” Gus Pichot, CEO of Fortescue’s growth and energy unit, said during the July 24 investor call.

