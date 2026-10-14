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Former Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray sells Paradise Valley home in off-market deal

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Kyler Murray
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Kyler Murray now plays for the Minnesota Vikings⁠, but the former Arizona Cardinals⁠ quarterback had one more handoff in the Valley last month when he sold his Paradise Valley mansion for $13.75 million.

The property on Luke Avenue in Paradise Valley was sold on Sept. 24, according to Maricopa County records. The buyers were Mark Pedersen and Kristine Pedersen, who paid cash for the estate, records show.

The home was built in 2019 on a 1.16-acre lot, according to Zillow. It has four bedrooms and five bathrooms across more than 8,200 square feet.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

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