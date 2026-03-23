Family vacation costs in Arizona climb far above national average

PHOENIX — The cost of travel has increased across the U.S. in recent years, and only a few destinations have seen greater price changes than Arizona, according to one recent analysis.

Travel expenses for a family of four jumped 23.8% in the Phoenix metro and 22.7% in Tucson between 2019 and 2025, according to a report from high-end vacation services website Luxury Link. Those changes were the fifth- and sixth-highest in the nation, the study found.

The biggest jump over the six-year period was 27.7% in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The other cities beating out Phoenix were Spokane, Washington (24.8%); Las Vegas (24.8%) and Salt Lake City, Utah (23.8%), exemplifying a key finding that the sharpest cost increases were in the Mountain West region, followed by some Southern cities.

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