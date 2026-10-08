Durant's scores spot on New York Times' 50 best restaurants in America list

PHOENIX — Durant’s, a fixture in Phoenix since 1950, has scored a spot on the coveted New York Times 50 Best Restaurants in America list.

This list does not designate one spot per state — some locales have multiple entries — but Durant’s is the only restaurant in Arizona to make the cut. Not shocking if you are familiar with the restaurant’s famed, and sometimes infamous, history.

But it’s all about the vibe, according to the New York Times.

“You hear a lot about vibes these days. But some vibes you just can’t buy. Those you’ll find at Durant’s,” the publication said about the steakhouse.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.