Downtown Phoenix sees fewer cranes, but development remains steady

There are fewer cranes in the Phoenix skyline these days as projects move into different phases.

Rider Levett Bucknall released its latest North American crane count report, and the downtown Phoenix and surrounding area had only three cranes in the 2026 first quarter findings. Cranes included in the report are within a 6-mile radius from the intersection of Washington Street and Central Avenue.

Last year, five cranes were reported in the same period, according to the construction consulting firm. Although Phoenix's crane number decreased this year, the report indicated Phoenix development is remaining steady.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.