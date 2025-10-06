Costco, Marriott sign on as first users in massive development near TSMC campus

The 2,300-acre master-planned community surrounding Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s north Phoenix campus – proposed as becoming a “city within a city” – has landed some notable first users.

Costco has entered an agreement to develop a new store, while Marriott signed on to develop two hotels – a Courtyard by Marriott and a Residence Inn. Both will be located at Interstate 17 and Dove Valley Road. An auto mall is also coming to the site.

Bringing on the wholesale retailer and hotels “will enable our project to deliver much-needed services in support of the growing TSMC ecosystem, while we simultaneously continue to focus on horizontal infrastructure development that underpins the entire master plan,” Chris Janson, president of Mack Halo Vista LLC, said in a statement.

