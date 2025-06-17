Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Construction starts on new Yates Mitsubishi dealership in Goodyear

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Yates Mitsubishi.jpg
Posted

Construction has recently started on a new Mitsubishi auto dealership in Goodyear.

Valley-based Yates Buick GMC has broken ground on its latest dealership – Yates Mitsubishi – which will be located on southwest corner of Test Drive and 137th Avenue south of Interstate 10 in Goodyear.

The project will include a full-service dealership sales, service and parts departments.

“Our investment in Goodyear is more than just an expansion – it’s a commitment to the community,” Whitney Yates-Woods, the dealer principal, said in a statement.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen