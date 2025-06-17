Construction starts on new Yates Mitsubishi dealership in Goodyear

Construction has recently started on a new Mitsubishi auto dealership in Goodyear.

Valley-based Yates Buick GMC has broken ground on its latest dealership – Yates Mitsubishi – which will be located on southwest corner of Test Drive and 137th Avenue south of Interstate 10 in Goodyear.

The project will include a full-service dealership sales, service and parts departments.

“Our investment in Goodyear is more than just an expansion – it’s a commitment to the community,” Whitney Yates-Woods, the dealer principal, said in a statement.

