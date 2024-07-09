Watch Now
Construction cost increases in Phoenix come in below national averages

Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal
Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's new plant, as seen from the south. Access to labor remains a premium as the Valley's bigger projects — headlined by TSMC's north Phoenix campus — have demanded hundreds if not thousands of construction workers for the buildout.
Jul 09, 2024

Phoenix has seen a second consecutive quarter with construction cost increases of less than 1%.

A report from Phoenix-based Rider Levett Bucknall, a construction advisory, cost and project management firm, found Phoenix came in below national averages for cost increases, experiencing a 0.94% spike from the first quarter. The national average increase in construction costs was 1.12% over the previous quarter.

“The construction industry continues to experience strong demand, but uncertainty is being fueled by high interest rates and increasing labor costs for the rest of 2024. The approaching presidential election and potential policy adjustments are also contributing to this uncertainty,” says Paul Brussow, president of RLB North America in a statement. “Nevertheless, overall growth in the construction sector is expected to remain positive this year.”

