Children's Museum of Phoenix plans $23.5M transformation over five years

PHOENIX — The Children’s Museum of Phoenix has rolled out its $23.5M capital campaign to raise funding for a major renovation and expansion.

Funding for the five-year project will transform the museum into one of the largest children’s museums in the country, expanding visitations, exhibits, and early learning opportunities, President and CEO Kate Wells told the Business Journal.

Renovations include 27,000 square feet of interior work and an additional 10,000 square feet of new outdoor space. The interior space renovations mean all 80,000 square feet of space within the museum will be utilized. The museum is in the historic 1914 Monroe School at 215 N. 7th Street.

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