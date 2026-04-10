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Cannon Beach surf park preps 'Restaurant Row' as next phase nears opening

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Cannon Beach, the mixed-use development in Mesa built around a giant surf park, is preparing for a wave of new restaurant tenants to open in the coming months.

The development, which includes the Revel Surf Park and more than 500,000 square feet of or restaurant, retail, entertainment and hotel space, had its anchor piece open – a 1.8-acre lagoon with a surf park, beach, pool and cliff diving area.

During the past year, Cannon said he’s learned a lot about operating a water park and has been able to adapt and continue to improve the offering for customers.

“There's been a lot of operational lessons learned this year,” Cole Cannon, the developer of Cannon Beach, told the Business Journal. “I can't say truthfully there haven't been some hard lessons learned along the way.”

Read more from the Phoenix Business Journal.

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