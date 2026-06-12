Canada set to reopen Arizona trade office after 12-year hiatus

PHOENIX — After a hiatus lasting more than a dozen years, the government of Canada is set to reopen a consulate office in Phoenix to bolster trade relations between Arizona and its key import-export partner in the far north.

The office, which will open on August 1, will be located in an office building at 2929 Central Ave., just north of Thomas Road.

The lead diplomat on the ground in Arizona who will run the trade office is Jérôme Pischella, a consul and trade commissioner who will transfer over from the Canadian consulate general office in Los Angeles, joined by two other staff members.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.