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California air taxi company to test autonomous flight technology in Arizona

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A California company developing air taxis for commercial service plans to test its autonomous flight technology in Arizona as part of a federal pilot program.

Joby Aviation, on March 9, was selected by the Federal Aviation Administration as a participant in the Electrical Vertical Takeoff and Landing Integration Pilot Program that's intended to accelerate the adoption of Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing aircraft — or eVTOLs — in the U.S.

Joby plans to conduct air taxi testing across a “wide range” of operating environments throughout the Western U.S. and Arizona, including urban areas, rural corridors, mountainous terrain, and wildfire-prone regions as part of Utah’s uFLY initiative, which was among eight projects selected for the federal pilot program, a company spokesperson told the Business Journal.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

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