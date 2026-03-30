Builder's affordable housing concept strips garages, adds density in proposed Avondale project

Lennar Corp., which invented the NextGen multigenerational living concept that many homebuilders have copied, is embarking on a unique master site plan to offer more affordable homes that look more like a multifamily layout.

The homebuilder is proposing a 99-unit condominium project on 11.5 acres at the northeast corner of Van Buren Street and Fairway Drive in Avondale.

All the homes will be detached, single-story structures, but they will be placed within the community that looks more like a build-to-rent (BTR) community, with a main entrance into the gated community and an inner road looping throughout the property.

On March 18, the Avondale Planning Commission unanimously recommended the rezoning application to Avondale City Council, which is expected to vote on the proposal on April 20.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.