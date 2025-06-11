Bubble tea giant Gong cha to expand into Arizona with multiple Phoenix-area locations

PHOENIX — Gong cha, a bubble tea brand founded in Taiwan nearly two decades ago, has signed a deal to bring its first stores to Arizona.

The fast-growing beverage franchise, which has more than 240 locations across 21 states in the U.S., announced this week it has signed a deal with an existing franchisee to expand to Arizona, specifically in the metro Phoenix area.

In the Grand Canyon State, the Gong cha franchisee will be operated under the company Blu Tea Arizona and led by Fernando Ochoa, who has run several franchised brands, including Gong cha in two other territories.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.