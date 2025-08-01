Boomerang house: Former MLB All-Star buys luxury home he originally had built in 2018

Grady Sizemore and his wife, Brittany Sizemore, just paid $7.5 million for a Scottsdale estate they originally had built in 2018.

According to public records, the former Major League Baseball All-Star and his wife sold the 7,504-square-foot estate for $4.15 million in May 2020 to Christopher and Sandra Grace.

When the Sizemore couple saw their former home was back on the market, they scooped it up like his glory days in the outfield.

Sizemore was one of baseball's brightest stars from 2005 to 2009, when he burst onto the scene with the then-Cleveland Indians. Sizemore earned American League MVP votes in each of those seasons, and was named an All-Star from 2006-2008. He also earned a Gold Glove Award — issued every year to the top fielders at their position — in both 2007 and 2008.

