BMO plots 145-branch bank expansion across Arizona, California

PHOENIX — The U.S. arm of Bank of Montreal intends to open 145 new branches in California and Arizona over the next five years as part of the financial institution’s plans to expand in-person banking in growing markets.

BMO Financial Group announced its multiyear branch investment on Tuesday, stating it plans to open 15 locations in the Phoenix area and Tucson. The new financial centers will serve as “community banking hubs,” supporting clients by providing greater access to personalized guidance and advice tailored to local needs, according to a company announcement.

“Our commitment to our clients and communities is at the core of each decision we make," Aron Levine, president of BMO U.S., said in a statement. "These financial centers provide our clients more opportunity to meet face to face with our teams to discuss their goals for their business and personal financial lives, build trusted relationships, and receive personalized guidance that helps them make real financial progress.”

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