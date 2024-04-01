Blue Yonder agrees to acquire One Network Enterprises for $839 million

Blue Yonder, a Scottsdale-based digital supply chain provider, has agreed to acquire One Network Enterprises for $839 million.

Dallas-based One Network is a developer of a cloud business platform for autonomous supply chain management. Blue Yonder’s potential acquisition of One Network positions it to better serve customers through a resilient supply chain ecosystem, the company announced on March 29.

The combination of both companies’ supply chain capabilities will allow customers to be able to move orders to the fulfillment phase instantly, eliminating a gap that occurs from order entry to physical item fulfillment, leading to fewer disruptions, according to Blue Yonder officials.

In addition, carriers and suppliers will be able to leverage advanced shipment scheduling, telematics tracking, predictive insights as well as access on-time delivery trends.

The transaction is expected to close by the third quarter, pending regulatory approval, according to Blue Yonder.

