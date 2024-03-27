Valley woman, creator of size-inclusive hydration packs, wins $10,000 small business grant

TEMPE, AZ — A Valley woman creating products to help build a more inclusive hiking community received a special surprise this week to help grow her business.

Charlotte Bowens, who started Conscious Gear, was surprised Wednesday with a $10,000 grant from Verizon to help grow her brand, which recently launched the VestaPak.

Verizon says Bowens participated in its Small Business Digital Ready program, which offers tools, coaching, and other resources for small businesses.

She entered for a grant through the program and won.

"We picked Charlotte because she's one of our very active engaged users on the platform," said Verizon Arizona Director of Small Business Sales Claudia Hidalgo. "Her story is phenomenal and she's very deserving and so we're very happy to help her see her business move forward with this grant."

ABC15 first covered Bowens and Conscious Gear last month, highlighting the hydration packs built to more comfortably fit bigger bodies.

Black entrepreneur designs hydration pack to fit plus-size community

The design of the "Vestapak" uses a vest style, instead of backpack-like straps, to make it easier to move, hydrate, and exercise.

The idea came from her own experience with weight loss and getting fit. Along the way of her fitness journey, though, Bowens discovered a gap in the outdoor equipment industry.

Her brand has been getting national attention, too - USA Today chose the Vestapak as one of the 10 best gifts for outdoor enthusiasts.

Bowens said the grant came as a total shock.

"I do this work because I love doing this work and I want other bigger-bodied folk to know that they matter too," Bowens said. "But I feel like when the community cosigns and says, 'Yes, Charlotte, you're doing good work,' I'm like, okay, because I wasn't sure."

She told ABC15 she's going to use the grant money to help her hire a team member, do more outsourcing with order fulfillment, and pay rent on her office space.

"I think just some days, I don't know, I guess I don't feel worthy," she said. "When I saw the check, I thought, like, oh, you are worthy, you are doing something good, the community does support you."

She said she's excited to keep expanding her brand and work on new products, like hiking shorts and shirts for people who are plus-sized.

She's also working to get the VestaPak into REI Co-op stores nationwide and online.