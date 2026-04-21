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BHP moves to hand over historic Arizona copper mine for solar project

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Global mining giant BHP Copper is working to hand over part of a historic decommissioned copper mine it owns in Pinal County to a clean energy user that would build a massive solar power plant with battery storage systems.

At an April 16 meeting, Pinal County’s Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of a request to rezone the site, which spans over 1,200 acres and is located northeast of Tucson’s Santa Catalina Mountains.

The planned Ore Towne Solar Project would include a 145-megawatt utility-scale solar power plant and a 145-MW battery energy storage system (BESS), according to a project narrative document.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

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