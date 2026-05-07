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Benchmark Electronics to close Phoenix plant, lay off more staff

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PHOENIX — Benchmark Electronics Inc. is laying off dozens of workers and shuttering operations at its Phoenix manufacturing facility as part of the company’s previously announced efforts to streamline operations.

Tempe-based Benchmark (NYSE: BHE) on April 29 filed a WARN — or Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification — with Arizona’s Department of Economic Security stating it will cut 70 more jobs at its Phoenix factory located at 3201 S. Harbour Drive.

Benchmark's recent workforce reduction is the second this year at its Phoenix facility. In January, the company filed a separate WARN notice indicating it would cut 65 manufacturing and operations jobs at the facility through the first half of 2026, bringing the total amount of impacted jobs to 135.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

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