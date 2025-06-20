Barnes & Noble to open first Phoenix store in 20 years amid major expansion

PHOENIX — After years of mostly closing stores, bookseller Barnes & Noble announced it is set to open its first new store in the Phoenix area in 20 years.

On June 25, Barnes & Noble will hold a ribbon cutting and grand opening for its new store in Phoenix’s The Shops at Town & Country retail center at 2011 E. Camelback Road. The book retailer has taken over the 18,500-square-foot space once occupied by Forever 21.

“It has been 20 years since we last opened a Barnes & Noble in Phoenix and are very pleased to do so now in The Shops at Town & Country,” James Daunt, the CEO of Barnes & Noble, said in a statement. “Our booksellers are eager to open the doors to this beautiful new Barnes & Noble and our baristas look forward to welcoming patrons into their brand-new B&N Café.”

