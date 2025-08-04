Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Banner Health requests zoning for $400 million Scottsdale medical campus

Phoenix-based Banner Health is making its way through the zoning process for a $400 million medical campus in north Scottsdale.

The state's largest health system filed for a conditional use permit to pave the way for a 640,000-square-foot hospital at the southwest corner of Hayden Road and Loop 101, according to a July 14 filing with the city of Scottsdale.

The 300-bed hospital represents the second phase of development on a 48-acre vacant parcel that Banner bought in March 2023 for $57.6 million in cash, according to Tempe-based real estate database Vizzda LLC.

The first phase of the project broke ground in May for a 120,000-square-foot Banner Health Care Plus facility that is expected to be completed in early 2027.

