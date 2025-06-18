Baltimore firm debuts in Phoenix market with purchase of Buckeye shopping center

BUCKEYE, AZ — A shopping center in Buckeye, right off Interstate 10, has sold for $54.3 million to Continental Realty Corp, a Baltimore, Maryland-based company making its debut investment in the Valley.

Sundance Town Center, at 466 South Watson Road, sits on roughly 32 acres, includes over 200,000 square feet of retail space, and opened in 2008. The shopping center includes nearly 50 retailers and restaurants and is anchored by a Walmart Supercenter and Lowe’s. It is over 94% leased.

The seller was Shin Yen Management.

Continental Realty has been building up its portfolio of retail power centers across the country.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.