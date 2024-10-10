Atlanta homebuilder plans 6,000-acre community near TSMC

PHOENIX — Atlanta-based PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM) is working through plans to develop a 6,355-acre master-planned community just south of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s $65 billion plant in north Phoenix that will employ thousands of workers.

PulteGroup started the process for a state land auction back in 2021, but the Arizona State Land Department has not yet set an auction date for this huge swath of land.

To prepare for a potential auction, PulteGroup recently submitted plans with the city of Phoenix for a Planned Unit Development, or PUD, to rezone the undeveloped state trust land.

While PulteGroup officials declined to comment, the documents on file with the city show plans to create a mixed-use master-planned community called NorthPark with 19,247 dwelling units, including detached single-family homes and apartment rental units.

