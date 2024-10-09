Asian grocery store Seafood City Supermarket slated for Chandler Fashion Center in Arizona debut

Arizona’s first Seafood City Supermarket is set to open in 2025 in the former Sears space at Chandler Fashion Center.

Macerich Co., which owns and operates Chandler Fashion Center along with several other malls and shopping centers in the Valley, initially announced the lease during its quarterly earnings call in July. The retailer and landlord on Oct. 8 revealed more details about the upcoming grocery store.

Seafood City is a grocery chain based in Pomona, California, that is known for its authentic Filipino specialties, as well as its diverse Asian grocery offerings. Seafood City was founded in 1989 and has locations in Canada and the United States, including in Hawaii, California, Washington, Nevada, Illinois, and Texas.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.