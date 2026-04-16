Arizona cities emerge as popular destinations for Gen Z homebuyers

As Generation Z has made its way solidly into adulthood over the past several years, its rate of homeownership has steadily increased, and Arizona cities have emerged among the top places for them to settle down.

The Phoenix metro has seen a sevenfold growth rate of Gen Z homeownership, according to a recent report from RentCafe, which analyzed IPUMS data and found that the Valley’s number of Gen Z-owned households has jumped from 3,171 in 2018 to 25,160 in 2023.

Only five of the nation’s largest metros had more Gen Z-owned households than Phoenix in raw numbers — New York, (45,107), Chicago, (39,674), Detroit, (29,567), Houston, (27,093) and Atlanta, (26,281).

Tucson led the nation by a wide margin in Gen Z homeownership growth, jumping from 35 Gen Z owner households in 2018 to 5,991 in 2023.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.