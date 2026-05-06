Apple in talks to add Intel as US chip supplier, reports say

PHOENIX — Intel Corp. shares saw huge gains on Tuesday, based on a report that the semiconductor maker, along with Samsung, was in talks to possibly add tech giant Apple Inc. as a major customer for its U.S. chip factories, including in Arizona.

Bloomberg reported that California-based Intel and Apple have held initial discussions on the move to produce their primary processors at Intel's U.S. facilities, but that no firm agreement had been finalized.

Other media outlets, including Barron's, reached out to Intel for comment, but the company dismissed the idea as "rumors and speculation."

However, Barron's also cited notes published Tuesday from a pair of industry analysts who said that the discussions were beyond the exploratory phase.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.