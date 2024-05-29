Watch Now
Another flight to Canada set for Phoenix Sky Harbor later this year

The flight between Phoenix and Toronto will begin in October
Posted at 8:40 AM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 11:40:39-04

PHOENIX — Porter Airlines Inc., a Toronto-based economy air carrier, has committed to offering new daily nonstop service between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Toronto Pearson International Airport starting Oct. 3.

The nearly 18-year-old Canadian airline will operate the new route using an Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. This will be the first time Porter has flown commercially to Arizona, a major market for Canadians to visit and do business.

Earlier this month, the Canadian government said it would set up a new trade office in Phoenix to solidify business ties with Arizona.

“Canada is an important economic partner for our state, and Canadian travel and investment has long been vital to our community,” said Chad Makovsky, Phoenix’s aviation director, said in a statement. “We’re excited to welcome Porter’s unique product to our market and for more Canadians to experience all that Arizona has to offer.”

