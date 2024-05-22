Watch Now
New Canadian trade office unveiled in Arizona

Canada is Arizona's second largest trade partner, behind Mexico
Posted at 9:10 AM, May 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-22 12:10:04-04

PHOENIX — A Canadian trade office is opening in the Valley to bolster ties between Arizona and its second-largest trading partner behind Mexico.

The office will be established by the Canadian government and staff about four people, adding to the country's existing trade office footprint in Southern California.

"The relationship between Arizona and Canada is blossoming, it's continuing to do that," said Mary Ng, minister of Canada International Trade and Economic Development and Export Promotion, during a Tuesday press conference.

Total trade between Arizona and Canada surpassed $5.3 billion in 2023, according to the Arizona Commerce Authority. Canada businesses and residents have also greatly contributed to the state's economy — about 100,000 Canadian snowbirds live in Arizona while Canadians add an estimated $2.5 billion to the state's economy every year, according to Ng.

