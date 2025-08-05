Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ancestry acquires Scottsdale's iMemories to enhance AI-powered storytelling

Ancestry, the Utah-based genealogy giant that helps people trace their family history, has acquired iMemories, a photo and digitization company headquartered in Scottsdale.

Ancestry on July 30 announced its acquisition of iMemories — which describes itself as the “Netflix for family memories” — in a move that the genealogy company expects will accelerate growth of user-generated content for its 3.7 million subscribers and enhance AI-powered storytelling on its website and app.

Howard Hochhauser, president and CEO of Ancestry, said in a statement that the acquisition will allow its user-generated content to be more visual and accessible.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

