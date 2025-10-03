American Airlines to launch seasonal nonstop flights between Phoenix and Anchorage

American Airlines, the largest commercial airline operating at fast-growing Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, is connecting opposites in its newest flight announced out of the Arizona airport.

American announced Oct. 1 it will be adding new nonstop service between its hub at Sky Harbor and Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska, starting next year.

The new service will be seasonal, starting next summer with flights first taking off on May 21 and operating through Sept. 8. The announcement comes months after American revealed plans to launch a seasonal, nonstop route to Sun Valley, Idaho, from December 2025 to April 2026.

