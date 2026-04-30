Amazon Web Services locks down massive Buckeye warehouse

BUCKEYE, AZ — Amazon recently signed a 1.2 million-square-foot industrial lease in Buckeye.

It was the largest lease in the Valley in the first quarter, according to a report from Colliers, which named Amazon Web Services – the company’s cloud-based computing platform – as the tenant.

The facility, which is called Southern Industrial Center, is located at 24105 W. Southern Avenue.

It was developed by Parklane Development Group and Miramar Industrial Partners and completed in 2023.

An application was filed on April 20 for a permit at Southern Industrial Center for "installation of storage racking, including high-pile for Amazon per approved plans," according to city of Buckeye records.

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