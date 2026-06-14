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Man pulled from Phoenix canal by bystanders, transported in extremely critical condition

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Phoenix Fire
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PHOENIX — A man is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a canal near 29th Avenue and Dunlap Road in Phoenix.

Firefighters were dispatched to the area around 11:15 p.m. for reports of a drowning.

On arrival, crews say they found a man who had been pulled from the canal by bystanders. The amount of time he was underwater is unknown.

Fire crews began lifesaving measures on scene. The man was then transported to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

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