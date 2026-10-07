Amazon shifts data center strategy while Phoenix sites remain in limbo

Real estate developers and major tech firms are having to shift their approach to getting data center projects off the ground as resistance and distrust swells across local communities — and Amazon⁠ is no exception.

Amazon Web Services⁠ CEO Matt Garman outlined commitments the tech giant is making regarding its national buildout of data centers in an Oct. 2 blog post, stressing the importance of building the facilities as fast as possible.

Amazon will no longer use nondisclosure agreements with local governments involved in the planning and permitting process for data center projects, according to the post. The tech firm also says it is now committed to distributing more than $1 billion over the next five years throughout local communities where it is building new data centers. Those funds are intended to go toward workforce training, energy affordability and water solutions for municipalities that welcome the facilities.

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