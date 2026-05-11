Alaska Airlines adds connection between Phoenix and California's Wine Country

Alaska Airlines said Thursday that it will include a nonstop connection between Phoenix and California's Wine Country as one of three new destinations added to its schedule.

The Seattle-based airline will fly from the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport to Phoenix, Salt Lake City and Boise, Idaho, starting in November. Nonstop seasonal service from Santa Rosa to Boise starts Nov. 1 and ends April 19. Santa Rosa flights to Phoenix and Salt Lake start Nov.1 and end April 21.

American Airlines also flies from Santa Rosa to its hub in Phoenix. Both Alaska and American are members of the Oneworld global airline network, which allows easier connections among Oneworld airline members and gives qualifying travelers benefits such as elite status recognition with one member carrier when flying on another airline in the alliance.

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