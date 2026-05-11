Global energy giant backs massive solar project in Goodyear

A global energy giant is behind a massive solar power plant project being planned in Goodyear.

Developers are asking for approvals to set up a 5,011-acre project site in the far southern portion of the city in an area called Rainbow Valley, according to documents filed with Goodyear’s planning department.

It would produce about 550 megawatts of power, while containerized battery energy storage systems (BESS) units would store the same amount.

If fully built out, Desert Rainbow would have one of the biggest footprints for a solar energy project in the state.

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