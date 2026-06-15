Airbus North America CEO visits Phoenix to strengthen supplier ties for growth plans

Airbus plans to more than double its aircraft production within 20 years and is seeking to build relationships with suppliers in the Valley to support its growth plans.

Airbus North America CEO Robin Hayes on Friday visited Phoenix, where the company hosted a supplier day at the Arizona Commerce Authority’s headquarters to strengthen collaboration with regional suppliers and explore new partnerships.

“Our helicopter business here is really strong, and so we use these supplier days to really help make sure our suppliers understand what our ramp-up plans are, what we're looking for, answer questions that they may have of Airbus, but also trying to find new suppliers that could be working with Airbus in the future,” Hayes said.

In addition, the Airbus supplier day provides an opportunity for the company to connect with existing and new clients about its desire to build a next-generation single-aisle aircraft with a targeted market entry in the second half of the 2030s, Hayes added.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.